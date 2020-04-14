Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 48,829 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Verra Mobility worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verra Mobility by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Verra Mobility by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.87.

In other Verra Mobility news, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

