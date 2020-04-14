AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Acquires 66,800 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 66,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$244,401.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 488,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,785,818.79.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Thursday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 67,778 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.71 per share, with a total value of C$251,476.71.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$3.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.81. AGF Management Limited has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The stock has a market cap of $285.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGF.B. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.