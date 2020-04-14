Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 120.49% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

