Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 161,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

