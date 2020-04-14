Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 1,158.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEVI opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 68,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,377,816.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,086,637.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,642 shares of company stock worth $11,279,272. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

