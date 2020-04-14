Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,845 Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Blue Bird worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $2,793,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $6,227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 503.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

BLBD stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Corp has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $280.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

