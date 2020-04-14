Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Criteo were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Criteo SA has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $602.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

