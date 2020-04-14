Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 5,444 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 587,627 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 219,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 64,374 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,992.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,124 shares of company stock valued at $587,723. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

