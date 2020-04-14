Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,393 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLX. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE SHLX opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 180,507,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68. Also, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 191,561,890 shares of company stock worth $2,107,209,689 in the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

