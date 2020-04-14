InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of InterDigital Wireless worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,633,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.