Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EFR opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

