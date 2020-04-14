Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 367,498 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 362.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,498 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Suzano were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUZ. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Suzano by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 236,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 4,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SUZ opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

