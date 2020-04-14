Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 974.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

