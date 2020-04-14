Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,827 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Brady worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Brady by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

BRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

