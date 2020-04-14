Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.72% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 8,450.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 148,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $895,000.

ERUS stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

