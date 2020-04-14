Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) by 148.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TEAF opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

