Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Given Hold Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

GPK stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 207,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

