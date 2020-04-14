Arlington Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Shares of TRGP opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.