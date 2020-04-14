Arlington Partners LLC Invests $47,000 in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

