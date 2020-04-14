Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 189.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Helios Technologies worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

