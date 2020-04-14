Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $92,126,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after buying an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 164,613 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 144,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.