Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.31% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LFEQ stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

