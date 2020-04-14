Arlington Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.04.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

