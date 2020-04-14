Arlington Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TSCO opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.04.
In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
