Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.73.

GILD stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

