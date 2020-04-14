Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,057 Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 22.35% of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDNA opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

