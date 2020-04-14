Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,057 Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 22.35% of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDNA opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Washington Prime Group Inc Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Washington Prime Group Inc Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,428 Shares of Haynes International, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,428 Shares of Haynes International, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 73,619 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 73,619 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Onespan Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Onespan Inc
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,345 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,345 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd
Zillow Group Inc Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Zillow Group Inc Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report