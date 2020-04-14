PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,312,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,377,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.97%. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 185,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,425 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

