Arlington Partners LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

