Arlington Partners LLC Invests $68,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

