SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Stock Holdings Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,532 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. State Street Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

