AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 869.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 374,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 335,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

NERV opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.46. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.39). On average, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

