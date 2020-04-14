AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,071 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 737,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBX opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.02. BBX Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.08 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

