AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,393 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

UEPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 102,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $336,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,325 shares of company stock worth $1,338,593. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

