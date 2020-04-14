AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

