AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 95,780 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95,780 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meet Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Meet Group by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meet Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 499,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meet Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meet Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 284,542 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEET opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Meet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $425.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEET shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Meet Group Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

