New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 36,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

In other news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,222.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNR opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of -289,000.00 and a beta of 1.59. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

