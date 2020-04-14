AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $103,000 in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.78. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

