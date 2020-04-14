CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CorMedix worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on CorMedix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.