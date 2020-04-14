24,617 Shares in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,467,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 1,183,225 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $4,295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 120,507 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kadmon news, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 12,600 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,848.00. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KDMN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.