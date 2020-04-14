AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,565,225 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Castlight Health worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 469,950 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Castlight Health by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 803,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 219,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 161,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Castlight Health by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 125,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 121,058 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $111.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68. Castlight Health Inc has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 27.91% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $42,824.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zant Kenny Van acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 365,000 shares of company stock worth $348,800 and have sold 87,858 shares worth $108,134. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

