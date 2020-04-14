AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,766 Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $461.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

