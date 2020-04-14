10,007 Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,518,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 773,845 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth about $4,898,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,022,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 300,003 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 203,915 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 666,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE:AGS opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.22. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

