AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $235.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on American Renal Associates from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

