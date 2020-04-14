AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,645 Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Habit Restaurants were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ HABT opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $365.02 million, a PE ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.96. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Habit Restaurants Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

