AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 74,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 632,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $401.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $84,666.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $163,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,072,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,676.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

