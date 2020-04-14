Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.66 Million Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,386 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Sun Communities worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

SUI opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average is $151.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

