Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $650.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.75. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

