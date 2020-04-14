Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs & Systems were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

