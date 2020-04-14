Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 57,969 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 285,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ APYX opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Apyx Medical Corp has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Corp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apyx Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.