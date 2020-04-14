Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,845 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $767.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

