Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.38% of Hibbett Sports worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William G. Quinn acquired 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

